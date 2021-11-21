Latavius Murray injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray could make his return to action this week. Murray, who’s been on the shelf since Week 6 with an ankle injury, was back on the practice field this week, getting in limited work on all three days. He is officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday game against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy football impact: Ravens RB Latavius Murray (ankle)

If Murray does suit up this week, it’s fair to wonder just what kind of role he’ll have in Baltimore’s backfield. Without Murray, Devonta Freeman has stepped up for the Ravens. In three games without Murray, Freeman’s had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown along with 52 receiving yards on eight catches. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry versus just 3.6 for Murray.

It would be hard for the Ravens to just turno Freeman’s workload over to Murray, if he does play in Week 11. For fantasy football lineup decisions, it’s probably best to fade both back a bit this week. The only potential silver lining is that they could end up with some garbage time carries as heavy favorites against the Bears.