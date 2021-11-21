Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Marquise Brown is one of 10 players listed as questionable on the Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 11. The wide receiver is dealing with a thigh injury. It kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but he was able to get in some work in a limited capacity on Friday. Brown’s status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears has yet to be determined.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (thigh)

Brown has yet to miss a game this season, and it’s a good sign that he was on the field for Friday’s session. Still, you will want to double check the news on Sunday morning to make sure that Brown is in fact going to suit up before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

If Brown can’t play, that would likely mean more looks for Rashod Bateman, who’s coming off a six-catch, 80-yard outing last week. Devin Duvernay might also get some more targets as the Ravens’ speedy option without Brown, but he’s also questionable with a late-week injury.