James Robinson injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is again listed as questionable this week on the official injury report. Robinson is still dealing with injuries to his heel and knee, but he was able to practice in a limited role on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Fantasy football impact: Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel)

Head coach Urban Meyer did say late in the week that Robinson was feeling pretty good. The Jaguars running back was in a similar situation last week, listed as questionable ahead of the game, but he ended up playing, handling the lion’s share of snaps out of the backfield. In that game against the Colts, Robinson had 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, adding another 27 yards on four catches.

It’s a good bet that he’ll play this week too. He’s worth a spot in your lineup this week against the 49ers too, just check to make sure he’s going to play. If Robinson does end up sitting out, Carlos Hyde would handle the workload for the Jaguars.