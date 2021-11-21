Donovan Peoples-Jones injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Cleveland Brown wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had an up and down week dealing with a groin injury. He hurt his groin during a practice session on Wednesday, and had to miss Thursday’s session. However, he was able to return to the practice field, in a limited role, on Friday, a good sign for his availability this week. Peoples-Jones is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy football impact: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin)

Peoples-Jones had just one catch on five targets last week, totaling 16 yards against the Patriots. The Browns should find it a lot easier to move against the Lions, so if Peoples-Jones does play, he should finish with a better line. However, given the Browns’ preference for running the ball and Peoples-Jones’ role behind Jarvis Landry, his ceiling is probably pretty low this week. Landry would likely see a few more targets if Peoples-Jones ends up sitting out this one.