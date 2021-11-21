Curtis Samuel injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Curtis Samuel returned to the practice field on Friday of this week, getting in his first work in a month. The Washington Football Team wide receiver is recovering from a groin injury that’s kept him out of action for all but two games this season. He has a chance to play on Sunday when Washington takes on Samuel’s former team, the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football impact: Washington WR Curtis Samuel (groin)

Samuel’s groin injury has been an issue for him all season. He missed the first three weeks, before returning to play in Week 4. He suited up for Week 5, but was forced out in the first half, and he’s been on the shelf since then. Head coach Ron Rivera noted that if Samuel does play this week, he would see limited snaps, reducing his appeal for fantasy football lineups.

Despite some early week concerns, Terry McLaurin was not on the final injury report. Still Washington’s No. 1 receiver, he’s your best bet among Washington wideouts for fantasy purposes.