Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

After two weeks without him, the Arizona Cardinals are one step closer to having quarterback Kyler Murray back in action. Murray is still dealing with the ankle injury that kept him out in Week 9 and 10, but he was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions leading up to Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. He’ officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

It looks like it could come down to a game-time decision for Murray, though he would seem to be trending toward playing. The Cardinals have a bye after this week’s game.

If Murray can’t go again this week, the Cardinals would again turn to Colt McCoy to start. McCoy suffered a pectoral injury in last week’s game, and he is also listed as questionable. The Cardinals could certainly use Murray for this one, as they’ll be without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins too.