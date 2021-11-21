Jamaal Williams injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Williams is recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out of action since Week 7. He was able to get in some work at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, and he is expected to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Lions RB Jamaal Williams (thigh)

The Lions offense is going to be a little different looking this week without quarterback Jared Goff under center—he’s hurt. With backup Tim Boyle starting, Detroit could lean on its running backs even more.

With Williams back in the lineup, it will eat into D’Andre Swift’s total rushing attempts. Swift carried the rock an incredible 33 times last week against the Steelers without Williams to take on some of the workload. Swift will see more work in the passing game with Williams back in the lineup.