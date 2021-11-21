Taysom Hill injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Hill is dealing with a foot injury. He did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but he was able to get in some limited work during Friday’s practice session. We’ll probably have to wait until Sunday morning to know whether or not Hill is going to suit up for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football impact: Saints QB Taysom Hill (foot)

Hill has been working some in relief of Trevor Siemian lately. Last week, he came in for two pass attempts, totaling 11 yards, and three rushing attempts for 23 yards. If Hill does end up playing this week, it’s likely that he would see a similar usage pattern. If he doesn’t play, those handful of plays would still belong to Siemian, though they shouldn’t dramatically alter his overall stat line in this one.