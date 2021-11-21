Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Clippers on Sunday

In one of five games in the Association on Sunday, we have the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in rematch of last year’s first round playoff series at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks (9-6) have lost three out of their last five games, which includes two straight losses to the Suns. The Clippers (9-7) have lost three out of their last five games and are on a two-game losing streak.

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

After starting off the season with a 1-4 record, the Clippers have won eight out of their 11 last games. Out of the eight wins, Los Angeles won six out of seven games at the Staples Center. Paul George has been the leading the charge for the Clips, averaging 26.9 points per game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 34.7% from three-point range.

The Clippers are 2-4 in their last six games against the spread and 5-5 ATS this season when they are the home favorite. Dallas, however, has lost three out of their last four road games. The Mavericks are a tough team to figure out as they have Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jalen Brunson. But even with those four players, they are only scoring 104 points per game and 100.7 points per game on the road.

The Mavericks will need to do a good job of defending the three-point shot as the Clippers are shooting 35% from behind the arc this season. Dallas is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games, but 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Clippers. They are also 2-4 ATS when listed as the underdog and 4-4 ATS on the road.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

Neither the Clippers or the Mavericks have been profitable this season when it comes to the total. Los Angeles has a record of 5-8-2 and the Clippers are 7-9. The total has gone over in four of Dallas’ last five games. However, Los Angeles is ranked sixth in opponent points per game at 103.1. I don’t think this is necessarily going to be a high scoring game so the under is the play.

