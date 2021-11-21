Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Pistons on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday evening when they travel to the motor city to play the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET. The Lakers (8-9) got blown out 130-108 by the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Pistons (4-11) are coming off a tough 105-102 defeat to the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Lakers vs. Pistons, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -7.5

The Lakers have had their fair share of struggles on the road this season, losing four straight away from the Staples Center. In their last four road contests, Los Angeles is allowing teams to score 116.7 points per game. The Lakers’ lack of defense has hurt them over their last 10 games as opponents are averaging 114.2 points per game. However, they should be able to get back into the win column and potentially cover against the Pistons, who are only 2-6 at home this season.

Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against Detroit and 3-8 ATS this season when they are listed as the favorite. However, most of those games this season has been without LeBron James, who made his return to the court on Friday night. The Pistons have been somewhat competitive at home this season, but still lack talent at certain spots on the floor. Detroit is 2-5 ATS when they are home underdogs this season, but are 6-4 ATS after a loss this season. Dwane Casey will have his team ready to go, but I don’t think they will be able to slowdown James or Anthony Davis inside the paint.

Over/Under: Over 211

With the way the Lakers have played defense on the road this season, it is not impossible for this total to go over. Now granted, the Pistons are averaging 98.4 points per game at home this season, which will not be enough to win tonight. However, Detroit has scored over 100 points in three out of their last five games. The Lakers are 10-7 when it comes to the over this season and the Pistons are 7-8.

