Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors should be back at full strength for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors (14-2) have won four out of their last five games, which includes a three-point win over the Pistons Friday night. The Raptors (8-9) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 108-89 win over the Sacramento Kings also on Friday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Raptors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9.5

The Warriors are back at the Chase Center after going 3-1 on their quick four-game road trip. Golden State sat five players in Friday night’s game against Detroit, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Both players should be back in the starting lineup and looking to pick up their nine home win out of 10 games this season.

Golden State has been one of the best teams in the league and specifically at home. The Warriors are averaging a league-best 113.9 points game overall and 116.4 points per game at the Chase Center. The Raptors will try to change that on Sunday night as they have a record of 6-3 on the road. However, they’ve lost three of their lost four road games to teams such as the Jazz, Trail Blazers, and Celtics.

Toronto will not have OG Anunoby, who is out with an injury and was playing well to start the season (20.1 ppg). The Warriors are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 games this season and 6-2-1 ATS as the home favorite. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games this and 6-3 ATS as the road underdogs. If the spread was 10 or more points, I would’ve went with the Raptors, but I think the Warriors will go on a run to put this game out of reach.

Over/Under: Over 217

Anytime the Warriors are playing you are destined to get a high total that will get close to 220 points. Despite having the best scoring offense in the NBA, they are only 5-11 when it comes overs this season. As for the Raptors, they’ve been profitable to bet on with a 9-8 record. Both teams are sound on defense, but have good offenses that can light it up from the perimeter.

