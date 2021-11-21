Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Suns on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns meet in a rematch of last season’s playoff series, which the Suns won 4-0. Phoenix is looking like a contender in the West once again, while the Nuggets continue to deal with injuries across the board.

The Suns are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209. Phoenix is -310 on the moneyline while Denver is +245.

Nuggets vs. Suns, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +7.5 (-110)

Denver has played teams tough, even with a slew of injuries. The Nuggets only lost by six to the Bulls with Nikola Jokic sidelined. The Suns are of the top offensive teams in the league, while Denver is the best in terms of scoring defense. This has the makings of a close game, so take the points with Denver.

Over/Under: Under 209 (-105)

Both teams rank in the top 10 in scoring defense so far this season, so the under is the right play here. Even with Phoenix’s offense clicking, this should be a relatively low-scoring contest.

