Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bulls on Sunday

The New York Knicks are back in the Midwest with a Sunday night matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Since starting 5-1, the Knicks are struggling a bit at 4-6 over their past 10 games. The Bulls meanwhile have had a successful road trip at 3-2 so far while managing without starting center Nikola Vucevic (Covid-19).

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Knicks-Bulls on Sunday night.

Knicks vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +5.5

If we learned anything from the previous game between these two teams it’s that everyone on the court is going to be playing hard for 48 minutes. Well, not exactly but you know what I mean. While the Knicks have been inconsistent, they should show up to this game to end the week. New York managed to beat Chicago in the first game while Vuce was in the lineup. Patrick Williams was also healthy at the time.

So while I still think the Bulls win tonight, it feels like it’ll be another tight game so I’ll take the points with the Knicks.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

In the first game with Vuce and Williams around, the Bulls lost 104-103. Unless Chicago pulls away in the first half, this game should be competitive. Thibs will have the Knicks playing tough back at his old stomping grounds. Kemba Walker had 21 points in the first meeting, so you know Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball are going to make it an emphasis to clamp him down tonight. I think we see some vintage ‘90s Bulls-Knicks rivalry-type of game at United Center and the under hits.

