Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 21

We have a small five-game slate in the Association on Sunday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 1.5 3-pointers made (+105)

If the Mavericks want to get back into the win column and pull the upset over the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, then they’ll need Finney-Smith to light it up from the perimeter. He is averaging 8.5 points per game this season on 39.7% shooting from the field and 34.2% from three-point range.

However, he’s shot the ball better over his last 10 games at 45.7% from the field and 42.7% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. Finney-Smith has gone over 1.5 threes made in seven out of 10 games, which includes his last four games. The Clippers are one of the better teams at defending the three this season at 33.9% in the NBA. However, in their last three games, opponents are shooting 37.2% from the behind the arc.

Russell Westbrook over 3.5 turnovers (-115)

This is one of the more random player props that we’ve played this season, but it might end up being success. Westbrook has been one of the more dynamic point guards in the league that will stuff the stat sheet in more ways than one. This season, the All-Star veteran point guard is averaging five turnovers per game, which is the second-highest mark in his career.

Westbrook has turned over the ball more than 3.5 times in seven out of the Lakers’ last 10 games this season. The veteran point guard’s turnover problems has the Lakers with the second-most turnovers in the league at 16.8 per game.

Alex Caruso over 1.5 steals (+105)

For our last player prop, we are going to go with Alex Caruso’s steals prop, who has done it all for the Chicago Bulls. He’s been a major player in helping the Bulls off the bench and being one of the best defensive teams. This season, Caruso is averaging a career-high 2.4 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.

The 27-year-old backup guard has gone over 1.5 steals in seven out of his last 10 games and averaging 2.2 steals per game over that time. The last time the Bulls played the Knicks, he had two steals in 34 minutes of action. The Knicks are only allowing opponents to average 7.3 steals per game, which is good for seventh in the NBA.

