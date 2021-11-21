Allen Robinson injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

The Chicago Bears are unlikely to have wide receiver Allen Robinson when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring injury that popped up while the team was on its bye last week. He was not able to practice at all this week, and he’s officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Robinson (hamstring)

It’s a blow for a Bears team that’s already a big underdog to the Ravens this week. Robinson is coming off his best game of the season, catching four passes on six targets for a season high 68 yards in Week 9, just prior to Chicago’s bye.

For fantasy purposes, it’s best to treat Robinson as though he won’t play this week, even if we’ll have to wait for an official decision. Without him, wide receiver Darnell Mooney could be even busier on Sunday. Tight end Cole Kmet could see a few more looks too, making him a solid tight end play in fantasy football lineups this week.