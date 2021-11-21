Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell broke his finger in last week’s Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had a pin inserted into his busted digit during the week, and he was not able to practice with the rest of the team at all leading up to Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not surprisingly, Mitchell is listed as doubtful on the official injury report, but the team is still holding out some hope that he could still play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (finger)

Mitchell will officially be a game-time decision. Though it would be a surprise to see him out there, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Mitchell had 91 yards on 27 carries last week. If he does play, he’s worth a spot in fantasy football lineups. But if Mitchell ends up sitting this one out, Jeff Wilson would likely see an uptick in his workload. Wilson had 10 carries for 28 yards last week, his first action of the season. Kyle Juszczyk could see some work on passing downs.