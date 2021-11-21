F1 live stream: How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is in the final stretch of the 2021 season and the last three races will take place in the Middle East. The three-race slate opens in Losail, Qatar, just north of the capital city of Doha at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The race starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying, dominating the day and finishing half a second ahead of Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas will be in the second and third positions, joining Hamilton in the front row.

Hamilton enters Sunday’s race as a big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300 while Verstappen is next at +330. They opened the week at -140 and +135, respectively. Hamilton’s qualifying dominance and recent strong performance in Brazil had oddsmakers make a big move on the odds.