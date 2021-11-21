 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 live stream: How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Qatar via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly exits the pits during the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, on the outskirts of the capital city of Doha, on November 20, 2021. Photo by HAMAD I MOHAMMED/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in the final stretch of the 2021 season and the last three races will take place in the Middle East. The three-race slate opens in Losail, Qatar, just north of the capital city of Doha at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The race starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying, dominating the day and finishing half a second ahead of Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas will be in the second and third positions, joining Hamilton in the front row.

Hamilton enters Sunday’s race as a big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300 while Verstappen is next at +330. They opened the week at -140 and +135, respectively. Hamilton’s qualifying dominance and recent strong performance in Brazil had oddsmakers make a big move on the odds.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 77
4 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 10
5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 14
6 Lando Norris McLaren 4
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55
8 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22
9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 31
10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 5
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16
14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 3
15 George Russell Williams 63
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 7
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 6
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 99
19 Mick Schumacher Haas 47
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 9

