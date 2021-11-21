Lamar Jackson is inactive for Week 11 vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 11 inactives and Lamar Jackson is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Chicago Bears. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. He did not practice for two days but registered a full practice Friday and was actually taken off the injury report before being re-added Saturday.

Managers knew things had taken a turn for the worst when Jackson was re-added to the injury report with an illness Saturday. That ultimately leads to the quarterback being inactive for Week 11, meaning managers must now scramble for a viable replacement. The good news is Jackson is not dealing with a muscle or bone injury, so he’s likely only out for this game.

His inactive status now spirals into decisions for managers who have Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Sammy Watkins. The Ravens will have to go with Tyler Huntley in this matchup, and he’s a significant downgrade from Jackson.