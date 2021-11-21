Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was added to the injury report on Saturday and is officially listed as questionable for the team’s Week 11 matchup at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jackson has been dealing with a non-COVID related illness throughout the week, missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field as a full participant on Friday. He was reportedly still feeling ill on Saturday and was declared questionable.

The former MVP is having another MVP caliber year through nine games, throwing for over 2,400 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air while also leading the team in rushing.

Fantasy football impact: QB Lamar Jackson (Non-COVID illness)

Jackson will more than likely suit up for this one but fantasy managers should still be checking for updates on Sunday morning. In the worst case scenario where he’s declared out, Devonta Freeman will suddenly become a solid RB1 option from just the sheer volume of carries he’ll get.