Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was put on the injury report with an ankle injury on Saturday and is officially listed as questionable for the team’s Week 11 matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Barkley has been sidelined for over a month with said ankle injury, last appearing in the team’s Week 5 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 10. Coming off a season-ending ACL tear last year, the Pro Bowl running back was starting to gradually ease his way back towards being his old self before going down. Through five games, he amounted 195 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Fantasy football impact: RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

All signs are pointing towards Barkley being ready to go for Monday night and that’s a good sign for Barkley managers to who had him shelved on IR for the last month. If there’s some form of setback where he can’t play, Devontae Booker will once again be a viable option.

Normally facing the Bucs’ front seven would be a daunting task for any running back. With Vita Vea doubtful however, there’s wiggle room for Barkley to re-introduce himself to the nation.