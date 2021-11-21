The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers in the Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both these squads expect to be national title contenders with experienced rosters and top coaches. This could be a preview of a late NCAA Tournament round.

Villanova will be led by Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore in the backcourt. The guards are everything for this offense, which relies heavily on the three-point shot. Nova has several marksmen from deep who are clicking at the beginning of the season.

Purdue has a different approach, with center Zach Edey at the middle of the action. The big man is averaging a double-double this season and will be a force despite managing just nine points and three rebounds in the win over UNC. Jaden Ivey is a young guard to watch as well.

How to watch Villanova vs. Purdue

When: Sunday, November 21st, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ABC

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -2

Total: 141.5

