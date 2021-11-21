The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels meet Sunday in the Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams are coming off losses Saturday and will hope to get a win against a marquee opponent.

The Volunteers lost Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer from a year ago, but Kennedy Chandler and Olivier Nkamhoua are the new combination opponents have to worry about. The guard-forward duo should be able to wreak havoc in the SEC this season, but will Nkamhoua be able to handle North Carolina’s size on the interior?

It’s Year 1 for Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill, and the early results have been mixed. Caleb Love is one of the top guards in the country, while Brady Manek and Armando Bacon form a strong front court. This team is still trying to figure itself out and will be a better unit by the end of the season.

How to watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina

When: Sunday, November 21st, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: TBA

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -4

Total: 149.5

