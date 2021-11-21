We’ll be treated to the championship game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday night as the No. 22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies will battle the Marquette Golden Eagles to close out the tournament.

St. Bonaventure (4-0) got to this spot by taking down Boise State on Thursday before edging Clemson for a 68-65 win on Friday. The Bonnies rallied from 10 points down at halftime to secure the victory. Kyle Lofton shined with 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Jaren English followed him with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Marquette (5-0) got to this point by taking down Ole Miss on Thursday before handling West Virginia with an 82-71 victory on Friday. Like the Bonnies, the Golden Eagles flipped the script in the second half by overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit for the win. Tyler Kolek led with 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette

When: Sunday, November 21st, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, SC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: St. Bonaventure -4

Total: 136.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.