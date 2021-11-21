We’re set for the championship game of the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas on Sunday night as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will do battle with the Arizona Wildcats.

Fans on the east coast had to stay up into the wee hours of Friday night/Saturday morning to watch Michigan (3-1) topple UNLV with a 74-61 victory. The Wolverines were able to pull away in the second half and were led by Eli Brooks, who finished the contest with 22 points.

Right before that late-night matchup, Arizona (4-0) survived a late surge by Wichita State to come away with an 82-78 victory in overtime. Bennedict Mathurin had himself a night, putting up 25 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch Michigan vs. Arizona

When: Sunday, November 21st, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Odds

Spread: Michigan -4

Total: 142

