Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Sunday, November 21st

Sunday’s college basketball schedule features a top-10 matchup when the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats meet the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers in the second day of the Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament. The other game of that tournament is not shabby either, with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers facing the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Elsewhere, No. 22 St. Bonaventure faces a tough Marquette team coming off a win over No. 10 Illinois. The Bonnies are consistently a tournament team and can grab a huge non-conference win here. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will be looking to bounce back from an upset at the hands of Seton Hall with a showdown against Arizona.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Sunday, November 21st, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, November 21st Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 1:00 PM #5 Villanova #6 Purdue ABC Purdue -2 141.5 3:30 PM #17 Tennessee #18 North Carolina TBA Tennessee -4 149.5 7:30 PM #22 St. Bonaventure Marquette ESPN St. Bonaventure -4 136.5 9:30 PM Arizona #4 Michigan ESPN Michigan -4 142

