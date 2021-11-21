Which college football head coaching jobs are open?

Through 12 weeks of the college football season, the College Football Playoff rankings aren’t the only things changing in the sport’s landscape. Programs are continuously evaluating how their head coaches are performing and some decide to ultimately move in another direction. This season has been notable, with several major programs parting ways with coaches in the middle of the season while others expect to follow suit. Here is a running list of the head coaching jobs currently open or ones that will officially be open at the end of the season.

Previous Coach: Clay Helton

Helton saw his time at USC end after this season’s loss to Stanford. The Trojans long crave a return to the glory days of the early 2000s and while those outsized expectations might be misplaced, this job is one of the best in the land. The resources stack up against any other program, and the California talent pool has not completely shunned USC despite some down seasons.

Previous Coach: Ed Orgeron

Orgeron will complete the season in Baton Rouge. He’ll be gone two years after winning a national title due to underperformance and off-field issues. This is one of the best jobs in the best conference in the country. Whichever coach gets this gig will have pressure to succeed but with tremendous support.

Previous Coach: Justin Fuente

Fuente looked like he would complete the season, but Virginia Tech’s brass decided to go in a different direction after the team’s win over Duke. It’s hard to follow Frank Beamer but Fuente declined over his six-year tenure. This is one of the top jobs in the ACC, with the resources of a powerhouse school.

Previous Coach: Jimmy Lake

Lake was let go after allegations of him shoving players and mistreating them surfaced in the middle of the season. The Huskies also suffered some truly embarrassing losses under his watch. This has been one of the better programs in the Pac-12 in recent years and made the College Football Playoff. It’s a good fallback job for candidates who miss out on bigger openings.

Previous Coach: Gary Patterson

Patterson and the school parted ways after TCU’s loss to Kansas State this year. The coach was responsible for carrying the Horned Frogs through two conference changes and took the program to new heights. Patterson showed it is possible to win at TCU, which will be important in attracting good candidates.

Previous Coach: Nick Rolovich

Rolovich did not comply with the school’s vaccination mandate as part of a state mandate, so he was fired. This is a tough place to win, but Mike Leach had success with his “Air Raid” offense in Pullman.

FIU Panthers

Previous Coach: Butch Davis

Davis said he’s stepping away at the end of the season. FIU doesn’t have the resources of most Florida programs but the head coach here should be able to land some talented players from the state.