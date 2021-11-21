NFL picks, Week 11: Predicting every game against the spread

It’s game day and we’ve got picks for you! The season is chugging along, we’re into Week 11, and Thanksgiving is suddenly in just a few days. This season has flown by, but with the extra week it somehow feels like we’ve reached a bit of a slog in the middle of the year.

That could also be due to my fairly mediocre picks. I went 2-3 with my best bets last week and 7-7 for all 14 games. I’d be fine with some .500 weeks if I could pick off some more weeks over .500. Alas, this just might not be my year for that.

On to the picks for this week! All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Eagles (-3) over Saints

Panthers (-3) over Washington

Packers (-1) over Vikings

Bears (+5) over Ravens

Cowboys (+2.5) over Chiefs

Here are all my picks for Week 11.

Patriots vs. Falcons (+6.5): Patriots — WIN

Saints vs. Eagles (-3): Eagles

Dolphins vs. Jets (+3.5): Jets

Washington vs. Panthers (-3): Panthers

Colts vs. Bills (-7): Bills

Lions vs. Browns (-13): Browns

49ers vs. Jaguars (+6.5): 49ers

Texans vs. Titans (-10): Titans

Packers vs. Vikings (+1): Packers

Ravens vs. Bears (+5): Bears

Bengals vs. Raiders (+1.5): Raiders

Cardinals vs. Seahawks (-3): Seahawks

Cowboys vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Cowboys

Steelers vs. Chargers (-6): Steelers

Giants vs. Bucs (-10.5): Bucs

