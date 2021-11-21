NFL picks, Week 11: Predicting every game against the spread

It’s game day and we’ve got picks for you! The season is chugging along, we’re into Week 11, and Thanksgiving is suddenly in just a few days. This season has flown by, but with the extra week it somehow feels like we’ve reached a bit of a slog in the middle of the year.
That could also be due to my fairly mediocre picks. I went 2-3 with my best bets last week and 7-7 for all 14 games. I’d be fine with some .500 weeks if I could pick off some more weeks over .500. Alas, this just might not be my year for that.
On to the picks for this week! All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.
Eagles (-3) over Saints
Panthers (-3) over Washington
Packers (-1) over Vikings
Bears (+5) over Ravens
Cowboys (+2.5) over Chiefs
Here are all my picks for Week 11.
Patriots vs. Falcons (+6.5): Patriots — WIN
Saints vs. Eagles (-3): Eagles
Dolphins vs. Jets (+3.5): Jets
Washington vs. Panthers (-3): Panthers
Colts vs. Bills (-7): Bills
Lions vs. Browns (-13): Browns
49ers vs. Jaguars (+6.5): 49ers
Texans vs. Titans (-10): Titans
Packers vs. Vikings (+1): Packers
Ravens vs. Bears (+5): Bears
Bengals vs. Raiders (+1.5): Raiders
Cardinals vs. Seahawks (-3): Seahawks
Cowboys vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Cowboys
Steelers vs. Chargers (-6): Steelers
Giants vs. Bucs (-10.5): Bucs
