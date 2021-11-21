Watch Big E serve as hype man for Shawn Porter the night before Survivor Series

WWE Champion Big E has one of the biggest matches of his life on Sunday when he faces Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. The main event of the evening could feature a surprise appearance from The Rock, so it should be an electric atmosphere in Brooklyn.

The match is taking place at Barclays Center, but the night before, Big E was on the other side of the country serving as a hype man for another huge championship bout. Shawn Porter challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title and his entrance to the ring featured Big E hyping him up and Rhapsody performing on the way to the ring.

Porter came up short in his title challenge, but this was still a great intro!