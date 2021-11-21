 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thanksgiving NFL odds: Opening lines for Week 12 holiday slate

We’ve got an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for the Week 12 Thanksgiving slate.

By David Fucillo
Some Detroit Lions fans dressed up in their turkey outfits having fun during an NFL, Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is just about at hand! The holiday is only a few days away and that means a tripleheader of NFL action. We get the traditional Lions and Cowboys appearances, and all three games offer at least something of note on Thursday.

The Thursday slate gets going at 12:30 p.m. with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears on FOX. That’s followed by the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. on CBS. The day wraps with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and we’ll update them when they re-open after Sunday’s Week 11 slate wraps.

Bears vs. Lions

Opening point spread: Bears -3
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Bears -160, Lions +140

Raiders vs. Cowboys

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7
Opening point total: 54.5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Bills vs. Saints

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +175

