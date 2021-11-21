Thanksgiving NFL odds: Opening lines for Week 12 holiday slate

Thanksgiving is just about at hand! The holiday is only a few days away and that means a tripleheader of NFL action. We get the traditional Lions and Cowboys appearances, and all three games offer at least something of note on Thursday.

The Thursday slate gets going at 12:30 p.m. with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears on FOX. That’s followed by the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. on CBS. The day wraps with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and we’ll update them when they re-open after Sunday’s Week 11 slate wraps.

Opening point spread: Bears -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Bears -160, Lions +140

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7

Opening point total: 54.5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +175

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.