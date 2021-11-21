F1 schedule: What is the next race after Qatar Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix and continues closing the gap on points leader Max Verstappen. While Verstappen finished second, Hamilton’s dominance has allowed him to cut the points lead to single digits.

The drivers will head to Saudi Arabia in two weeks for the next race on the F1 calendar. This penultimate race of the season will be the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. It will run at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 5th. The race will take place under the lights in Jeddah, making for a 12:30 p.m. ET green flag to start the race on ESPN.

This is the first race to be held in Saudi Arabia, marking the second straight race to serve as a debut. Hamilton won Sunday’s inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. He’ll head to Saudi Arabia with the momentum of two straight dominant wins and a chance to take the lead from Verstappen on the 5th.

The F1 season closes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12th. Barring anything unexpected in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, we’ll see the season-ending points total coming down to the final race of the season.