Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is arriving to Solider Field soon, but does not sound like himself, per Stacy Dales. Jackson will try to play today against the Bears and the Ravens are working to keep him hydrated, per Ian Rapoport. However, he’s been hit hard by this virus, which could mean that Tyler Huntley will get the start.
Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup for fantasy football
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness and is uncertain for Week 11. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 11 for fantasy football.