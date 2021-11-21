 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup for fantasy football

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness and is uncertain for Week 11. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 11 for fantasy football.

By DKNation Staff
Lamar Jackson #8 and Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warm up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is arriving to Solider Field soon, but does not sound like himself, per Stacy Dales. Jackson will try to play today against the Bears and the Ravens are working to keep him hydrated, per Ian Rapoport. However, he’s been hit hard by this virus, which could mean that Tyler Huntley will get the start.

