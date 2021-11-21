Who is Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley?

The Baltimore Ravens have had a non-COVID illness making its way through their facilities this week, and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially out for their Week 11 matchup against the Bears. His backup, Tyler Huntley, will see his first career start Sunday in his absence.

Huntley went undrafted in 2020 after three years as the starting QB with the Utah Utes. In his final season with the team, Huntley completed a career-high 73.1% of passes, 3,092 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns while throwing a career-low 4 INTs. Among the 2020 NFL Draft class quarterbacks, Huntley ranked No. 1 in adjusted completion percentage and had the third-fewest turnover-worthy plays per PFF.

Though he’s not likely to blow away the Bears with his arm, it’s worth noting that he’s a mobile quarterback that should complement the system that the Ravens already have in place. There won’t be many fantasy managers in dire-enough straights this week to start him outside of two-QB leagues, but he could be worth a look in daily fantasy football lineups. Huntley’s salary is bottom dollar this week over on DraftKings — just $4,100 — and could provide big-time salary relief if you’re looking to get some pricier names into lineups.