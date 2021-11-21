Klay Thompson cleared to be a full participant in practice, per report

Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant in all Warriors’ practices. He is trending towards a potential return a week before Christmas Day, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Thompson is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered last year and has not played basketball in 892 days. The sharpshooting guard tore his Achilles during his rehab of his first injury, which was a torn left ACL.

The last time we saw Thompson on the court was in the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 21.5 points and shot 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range on 7.7 attempts per game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the organization wants Thompson to play his first game at the Chase Center and his expected comebacks are Dec. 20 against the Sacramento Kings or a few days later on Dec., 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies, barring any setbacks.

However, if Thompson does not make his long-awaited regular season debut on those days, then it’s possible to see him on Dec. 28th at the Chase Center against the Denver Nuggets.