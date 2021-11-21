Chiefs add Tyrann Mathieu to injury report on game day ahead of Week 11 vs. Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs play a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. They could be playing this game without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. The team added him to the injury report on Sunday with a knee injury and he is questionable for the game.

Mathieu is listed as a safety but is among the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL. The Chiefs defense has struggled this season, ranking 30th overall in efficiency. The pass defense ranks 27th and the run defense ranks 26th. They face a Cowboys offense that ranks fourth in overall efficiency and second in passing efficiency. This game was already looking like a shootout and we could see it get wild if Mathieu is unable to play.

The Chiefs will publish their Week 11 inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET. We should know at that point if Mathieu is able to go vs. the Cowboys.