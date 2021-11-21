 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as favorite to win Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the Saudi Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has all the momentum heading into the second to last race of the season.

By David Fucillo
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is on a roll as the Formula One season comes down the home stretch, and oddsmakers don’t expect that to change in two weeks. F1 is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in two Sundays for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Hamilton is a sizable favorite to win.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for the race and Hamilton is -200 to win. Max Verstappen follows at +215. It then drops to Valtteri Bottas at +1400 and Sergio Perez at +2000. We get a sizable drop from there to Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris all at +6500.

Hamilton is in second place in the season-long points race, but he has all the momentum heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. If he wins each of the final two races, or wins one and finishes ahead of Verstappen in the other, he’ll take home the title after an impressive late comeback. Hamilton has won the past two races after Verstappen won the previous two.

The race will run Sunday, December 5 at noon ET on ESPN2. That will be 8 p.m. in Jeddah, so they’ll be running under the lights. The day prior, qualifying will run at noon on ESPNews.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Opening odds
Driver Opening odds
Lewis Hamilton -200
Max Verstappen +215
Valtteri Bottas +1400
Sergio Perez +2000
Pierre Gasly +6500
Charles Leclerc +6500
Lando Norris +6500
Carlos Sainz +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +10000
George Russell +10000
Fernando Alonso +15000
Esteban Ocon +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +25000
Sebastian Vettel +25000
Lance Stroll +30000
Nikita Mazepin +50000
Antonio Giovinazzi +50000
Kimi Raikkonen +50000
Nicholas Latifi +50000
Mick Schumacher +50000

