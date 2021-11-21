F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as favorite to win Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is on a roll as the Formula One season comes down the home stretch, and oddsmakers don’t expect that to change in two weeks. F1 is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in two Sundays for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Hamilton is a sizable favorite to win.
DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for the race and Hamilton is -200 to win. Max Verstappen follows at +215. It then drops to Valtteri Bottas at +1400 and Sergio Perez at +2000. We get a sizable drop from there to Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris all at +6500.
Hamilton is in second place in the season-long points race, but he has all the momentum heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. If he wins each of the final two races, or wins one and finishes ahead of Verstappen in the other, he’ll take home the title after an impressive late comeback. Hamilton has won the past two races after Verstappen won the previous two.
The race will run Sunday, December 5 at noon ET on ESPN2. That will be 8 p.m. in Jeddah, so they’ll be running under the lights. The day prior, qualifying will run at noon on ESPNews.
2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, opening odds
|Driver
|Opening odds
|Driver
|Opening odds
|Lewis Hamilton
|-200
|Max Verstappen
|+215
|Valtteri Bottas
|+1400
|Sergio Perez
|+2000
|Pierre Gasly
|+6500
|Charles Leclerc
|+6500
|Lando Norris
|+6500
|Carlos Sainz
|+8000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+10000
|George Russell
|+10000
|Fernando Alonso
|+15000
|Esteban Ocon
|+15000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+25000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+25000
|Lance Stroll
|+30000
|Nikita Mazepin
|+50000
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|+50000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+50000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+50000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.