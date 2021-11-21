F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as favorite to win Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is on a roll as the Formula One season comes down the home stretch, and oddsmakers don’t expect that to change in two weeks. F1 is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in two Sundays for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Hamilton is a sizable favorite to win.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for the race and Hamilton is -200 to win. Max Verstappen follows at +215. It then drops to Valtteri Bottas at +1400 and Sergio Perez at +2000. We get a sizable drop from there to Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris all at +6500.

Hamilton is in second place in the season-long points race, but he has all the momentum heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. If he wins each of the final two races, or wins one and finishes ahead of Verstappen in the other, he’ll take home the title after an impressive late comeback. Hamilton has won the past two races after Verstappen won the previous two.

The race will run Sunday, December 5 at noon ET on ESPN2. That will be 8 p.m. in Jeddah, so they’ll be running under the lights. The day prior, qualifying will run at noon on ESPNews.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, opening odds Driver Opening odds Driver Opening odds Lewis Hamilton -200 Max Verstappen +215 Valtteri Bottas +1400 Sergio Perez +2000 Pierre Gasly +6500 Charles Leclerc +6500 Lando Norris +6500 Carlos Sainz +8000 Daniel Ricciardo +10000 George Russell +10000 Fernando Alonso +15000 Esteban Ocon +15000 Yuki Tsunoda +25000 Sebastian Vettel +25000 Lance Stroll +30000 Nikita Mazepin +50000 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 Nicholas Latifi +50000 Mick Schumacher +50000

