Best available quarterbacks on the Week 12 waiver wire

Two of the biggest quarterbacks in fantasy football in Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes are going to be on bye this week. As your fantasy team starts to make your playoff push, whether it is either of these quarterbacks or another quarterback that is hurt, you may need to hunt the waiver wire for some value for your lineup this week. Here are four quarterback options that are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of ESPN leagues.

Week 12 byes: Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (37.9% rostered)

Next up — MIA, BYE, ATL, BUF

Whether or not you like the Newton re-signing for the Panthers for real-life football, you have to love it for fantasy football and Newton’s first game back under center as the starter showed why. Sure, he threw for fewer than 200 yards, but he found the endzone through the air and he had a long run for a touchdown on the ground. As long as he keeps it in the hands of his own receivers, he is going to have fantasy value.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (30.4% rostered)

Next up — PHI, MIA, LAC, DAL

Jones ranks fifth in rushing yards for a quarterback and his fantasy football scores have been overshadowed by the fact that his supporting cast can’t stay healthy. As they come back to the field, Jones’ fantasy upside continues to rise. The more pressure they can alleviate from their quarterback the better, and other than a bad matchup against the Chargers, he has a decent schedule coming up for fantasy.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (13.1% rostered)

Next up — SEA, LV, DAL, PHI

Sitting right behind Jones for quarterback rushing yards is Heinicke. While he prefers to air the ball out, he has shown that he can at least scramble out of trouble when needed. In the short term, the Seahawks and Raiders defenses have been getting abused by quarterbacks in fantasy and Heinicke at least has decent matchups and recent performances to warrant a roster spot if you are in need of a quarterback pickup.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (11.7% rostered)

Next up — MIN, SEA, CIN, ATL

The 49ers have found out how to have the most effective offense they can this season and that is by churning out long drives and controlling the game clock. They have had a drive in each of their last two games that lasted at least 11 minutes. Garoppolo has started connecting with both Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to extend drives and come away with big wins. As their offense has improved, so has Garoppolo in fantasy performances. He has at least 15 fantasy points in each of his last four games.