Best DFS lineup strategy for Giants-Bucs on Monday night

To wrap up the Week 11 slate in the NFL, we have the New York Giants going on the road as a double-digit underdog to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Giants are coming off a bye week after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16 in Week 9. The Buccaneers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after they surprisingly lost 29-19 to the Washington Football Team.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Daniel Jones or Tom Brady in their captain spots, which are not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Devontae Booker (hip) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game for the Giants, while wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) has been ruled out. For the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski (back) is listed as questionable, but there’s reported optimism that he will play tonight.

Captain’s Chair

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a rough performance on the road against Washington last week, we have to believe that Brady will come out firing on all cylinders against New York’s secondary. Brady only scored 15.0 fantasy points (23/34, 220 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 INTs), which was one his second-lowest DFS outing this season.

However, in his last five games, Brady is averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game with 17 TD passes and only five interceptions. He’ll be going up against the Giants’ defense, which is ranked fifth against QBs (OPRK), but allowing 249.9 passing yards per game (18th in the NFL).

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Since we do not know how much Barkley will play tonight, the next best option at captain for a Giants player is Daniel Jones. The third-year quarterback has been average at best this season for Big Blue. He has 2,059 passing yards, eight touchdowns, five interceptions, and only averaging 17.3 FPPG this season.

In New York’s last game before the bye week, Jones completed 15-of-20 passes for 110 yards, a touchdown, but scored 9.1 fantasy points. Unlike his counterpart in Brady, you should not expect Jones to put 20-point performances in DFS. However, he could reach that threshold against the Buccaneers’ defense, which ranks 24th against QBs this season (OPRK).

Value Plays

Rob Gronkowksi, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $6,200

If Gronk ends up playing tonight, then he becomes a good value play and someone worth rostering in your lineup. The last time we saw the All-Pro tight end on the field was in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. But he did not play much due to a back injury, which has kept him on the sideline.

Before going down with this current injury, Gronkowski was feasting inside the redzone with four touchdowns through the first three games of the season. He also averaged 19.46 FPPG over that span of time. The Giants are ranked 17th against TEs (OPRK) this season and giving up 12.9 DKFP per game.

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants — $6,800

For our second value play, we are going to take a shot on Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The young receiver has been dealing with a thumb injury over the last few weeks, but he’s one of the more explosive playmakers on the perimeter.

New York will hope that Toney can replicate what we did in Weeks 4 and 5 against Dallas and New Orleans. In Week 4, he posted six receptions (nine targets) for 78 yards and 13.9 fantasy points. He then followed that up with 10 receptions (13 targets) for 189 yards and a season-high 32.6 fantasy points against the Cowboys. Tampa Bay’s secondary is ranked 19th against WRs (OPRK) and giving up 37.9 DKFP per game this season.