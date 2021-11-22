Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 11 MNF matchup: Giants vs. Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football this week. It should be an interesting matchup, and many people are looking to score a quick buck on the game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here, we’ll break down all the major betting lines and give some analysis to whether or not they make a ton of sense to us. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Bucs, Week 11 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bucs are 11-point favorites. 61% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to cover.

Is the public right? Eleven points seems like quite a lot, especially considering that Tampa hasn’t been able to play a complete game recently. They lost by 10 to WFT last week and by nine to the Saints in their previous game. Both teams are fine, but not great. New York has also on a bit of a hot streak, winning two of their last three games and taking the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire in their one loss. New York is also coming off a bye week, so they’ve had extra time to scheme up Tom Brady and the Bucs attack.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 49.5. 63% of the handle is on the over and 54% of bets are on the under.

Is the public right? The Bucs have the highest-scoring offense in the league, scoring an average of 31 points per game. But they haven’t hit that number in three of their last five games, scoring just 19 last week, their lowest output of the season. New York’s offense is average at best, and won’t do a ton to get the point total over 49.5, they’ve only scored more than 20 points four times and have never scored as many as 30. I’d stay away from the over on this one.

Betting the moneyline: The Bucs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -575. Moneyline odds for the Giants are at +410. 88% of the handle and 92% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to win.

Is the public right? Tampa is rightfully the favorite in this one, even though they’ve been struggling, they’re the better team by far. Plus, when was the last time Tom Brady lost three games in a row? It doesn't happen. Bucs win, but not by 11.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.