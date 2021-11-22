Giants vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football brings us into the house of the defending Super Bowl champions as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the New York Giants. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Bucs matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Bucs Week 11 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -10.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -575, Giants +410

Our picks for Giants vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Giants +10.5

This is the third straight year where the Giants have faced the Bucs in the regular season and Daniel Jones has been a thorn in Tampa’s side. Jones picked up his first win as a starter in a 32-31 victory in 2019 before coming up just short in a 25-23 loss last season.

The Bucs have looked a bit vulnerable as of late and that creates the perfect opportunity for the Giants to once again make this competitive.

Over/under: Over 49.5

The Buccaneers offense sputtered in the first half last week but that was due to a pair of early interceptions by Tom Brady. Tampa should smoothen things out and put up more points and with the Giants keeping pace, the over will be obtained pretty comfortably.

Preferred player prop: Chris Godwin Over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Antonio Brown out, Chris Godwin has seen an increased number of targets in recent weeks. Expect him to have another big evening with Tom Brady hunting for him early and often.

