2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

One of the top tournaments of the early-season college basketball slate is the Maui Invitational, which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada due to COVID-19. Plenty of NCAA Tournament teams are a part of the eight-team field, and it should be thrilling to see who comes out on top.

The No. 15 Houston Cougars are likely the favorites to win the Maui Invitational as a team that could make another deep run during March Madness after reaching the Final Four last season.

The Oregon Ducks are the highest ranked team in the field with a No. 12 ranking, so it could also be theirs to lose. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Saint Mary’s Gaels have decent chances at being NCAA Tournament teams, and it’s tough to count out the Wisconsin Badgers, Texas A&M Aggies and Butler Bulldogs. Apologies to the host team of Chaminade, but I’m not sure this is their year to win the Maui Invitational.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other in a consolation bracket for third-to-eighth place.

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Monday, November 22

Game 1: Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Game 2: Houston 70, Butler 52

Game 3: Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Game 4: Saint Mary’s vs. Notre Dame, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Semifinals: Tuesday, November 23

Texas A&M vs. Butler: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wisconsin vs. Houston: 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Oregon vs. TBA: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA: 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Finals: Wednesday, November 24



Third place, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship, approx. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Seventh place, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Fifth place, approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

All times ET