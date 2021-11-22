NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 22th

The college basketball slate during Thanksgiving week is one of the most underrated jewels of the sports calendar with games starting early and running through late night. This is an excellent week if you’re one of the many people who recently started working from home as plenty of fantastic matchups are on the slate for Monday, November 22nd.

Games will get started at 11 a.m. ET with the final matchup tipping off at 1:00 a.m. ET on Monday night/Tuesday morning, so there will be plenty of betting opportunities to take advantage of throughout the day as you pretend to be working.

While there is a lack of ranked vs. ranked matchups, there will be plenty of games involving teams that don’t play each other that often in the early-season tournaments. In addition, plenty of bluebloods will take the floor including the Kentucky Wildcats, UCLA Bruins and Duke Blue Devils with the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in action as well.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Monday, November 22nd from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, November 22nd Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 4:30 PM Butler #15 Houston ESPN Houston -8.5 123 6:00 PM #19 Ohio State Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -1 138.5 6:30 PM #10 Illinois Cincinnati ESPNews Illinois -10.5 139 7:00 PM Albany #13 Kentucky SECN+/ESPN+ Kentucky -25 137.5 8:00 PM #2 UCLA Bellarmine ESPN+ UCLA -19 145 8:30 PM California #24 Florida FS1 Florida -12 129 9:00 PM The Citadel #7 Duke ACCN Duke -26.5 152 9:00 PM #12 Oregon Chaminade ESPNU NL NL 9:00 PM #16 Arkansas Kansas State ESPNews Arkansas -8 141 11:00 PM #1 Gonzaga Central Michigan ESPNU Gonzaga -32.5 154.5 11:00 PM Dixie State #25 USC PAC12 USC -26.5 147.5

