Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Monday, November 22nd

A week that will feature plenty of ranked teams matching up with quality opponents will get started on Monday, November 22nd with some of the top teams in the sport in action.

The No. 15 Houston Cougars are coming off a season in which they advanced to the Final Four, and it’s tough to rule out the possibility of them making a run once again. They will take on the Butler Bulldogs in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to regroup after a disappointing loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles in the last time out, but they will get big man Kofi Cockburn back after a three-game suspension. Illinois will get a tough matchup against the 4-0 Cincinnati Bearcats.

Some of college basketball’s biggest brands will also take the floor on Monday, though not against the greatest competition as the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 2 UCLA Bruins, No. 7 Duke Blue Devils and top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will be in action.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, November 22nd, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, November 22nd Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 4:30 PM Butler #15 Houston ESPN Houston -8.5 123 6:00 PM #19 Ohio State Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -1 138.5 6:30 PM #10 Illinois Cincinnati ESPNews Illinois -10.5 139 7:00 PM Albany #13 Kentucky SECN+/ESPN+ Kentucky -25 137.5 8:00 PM #2 UCLA Bellarmine ESPN+ UCLA -19 145 8:30 PM California #24 Florida FS1 Florida -12 129 9:00 PM The Citadel #7 Duke ACCN Duke -26.5 152 9:00 PM #12 Oregon Chaminade ESPNU NL NL 9:00 PM #16 Arkansas Kansas State ESPNews Arkansas -8 141 11:00 PM #1 Gonzaga Central Michigan ESPNU Gonzaga -32.5 154.5 11:00 PM Dixie State #25 USC PAC12 USC -26.5 147.5

