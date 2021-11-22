College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Monday, November 22nd

We’re kicking off the second weekend of the college basketball season on Friday and a just a handful of Top 25 teams will be in action. Most of the top teams are still mowing through lesser non-conference opponents to start the year but you never know when a surprise upset can hit you in the face.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 22nd. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Cincinnati +11

The Illinois Fighting Illini handled their first two opponents with ease, but they will enter the Hall of Fame Classic coming off a 67-66 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Illinois will get big man Kofi Cockburn back on the floor after a three-game suspension, which should provide a huge boost the Fighting Illini. Still, Illinois is turning the ball over at a very high rate this season including 26 giveaways against Marquette. That is a concern heading into Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who could be ready for an upset win.

Butler +8.5 vs. Houston

The Houston Cougars are coming off a season in which they reached the Final Four, and it’s not out of the question they will have another big year under Kelvin Sampson. However, this is a Butler team that could give Houston some problems. The Bulldogs did not have much trouble in their first three games, but their lone loss came against the Michigan State Spartans. Butler is a defense-first team and if Houston has an off day with a strange game time on a neutral court, the Bulldogs should be ready.

