The second game of what should be a competitive Maui Invitational will feature the No. 15 Houston Cougars as they take on the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 22nd. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Houston opened the season with an 83-75 overtime win over Hofstra, but the Cougars looked good in blowout wins over Rice and Virginia. Houston is coming off a season in which they advanced to the Final Four, and they could be considered the favorites to win the Maui Invitational.

Butler will enter with a 3-1 record, and the Bulldogs are coming off a 73-52 home loss to the Michigan State Spartans last week. Prior to that, Butler beat IUPUI, Central Arkansas and Troy. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer is Chuck Harris, who is averaging 15 points per game through four contests.

How to watch Butler vs. Houston

When: Monday, November 22nd, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -8.5

Total: 123

The Pick

Houston -8.5

Butler got wrecked by 19 at home by Michigan State, and this Houston team while not as skilled, is even more athletic. They could very possibly run the Bulldogs off the floor here.

