The Ohio State Buckeyes and Seton Hall Pirates will start the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday, November 22nd from Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Ohio State will enter the tournament coming off a 71-65 loss to the Xavier Musketeers on the road last week to drop to 3-1. The Buckeyes have been led by E.J. Liddell, who is leading the team in points (21), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.8) and blocks (3.8) per game through four contests.

Seton Hall is coming off a huge win over the Michigan Wolverines, which were ranked No. 4, in the Gavitt Tipoff Games last week. The Pirates won the previous two games against Fairleigh Dickinson and Yale, and they have been a balanced scoring team to this point with seven players averaging at least nine points per game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Seton Hall

When: Monday, November 22nd, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -1

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Under 138.5

Seton Hall sneakily is No. 1 in America in eFG% defense, and combined with Ohio State playing at a 68.0 possessions per game pace, that’s enough to keep this game from anyone getting to 70.

