The Hall of Fame Classic tournament in Kansas City will tip off on Monday as the Illinois Fighting Illini will go toe-to-toe with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The winner will face either Arkansas or Kansas in the championship game on Tuesday and the losers will meet in a consolation game beforehand.

Illinois (2-1) suffered its first setback of the season last Monday, a 67-66 loss to Marquette in Milwaukee. The Illini were best late when Marquette’s Tyler Kolek converted a steal into the go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left in the contest. Trent Frazier shined for Illinois in the loss, dropping 23 points and five rebounds.

Cincinnati (3-0) is unbeaten on the year and was last seen pummeling Alabama A&M for an 89-66 win last Tuesday. The Bearcats pulled away in the second half and were led by David DeJulius, who put up 21 points in 21 minutes.

How to watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati

When: Monday, November, 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPNews

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -10.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Illinois -10.5

Cincinnati might be undefeated, but they have played no one because this isn’t football so when you beat Georgia it doesn’t mean as much. The Illini lost by one at Marquette, and that’s going to bring out the Kofi Cockburn everyone has been waiting for this year. This could turn into a pasting in the post.

