The Kentucky Wildcats will look for their fourth consecutive over an inferior opponent as they are set to host the Albany Great Danes on Monday, November 22nd. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky will enter with a 3-1 record and has been hammering every team they’ve played since a season-opening loss to the Duke Blue Devils. Kentucky has won their last three games by an average of 27.7 points. The Wildcats have four players who average double-digit points and are led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who is scoring 13.8 points per game.

Albany has struggled out of the gates with a 21-point loss to Towson at home, and things haven’t gotten a whole lot better. The Great Danes top player has been De’Vondre Perry, who has gotten off to a solid start to the season as a senior.

How to watch Albany vs. Kentucky

When: Monday, November 22nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SECN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -25

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Under 137.5

Two teams that average under 70 possessions per game that are struggling to score relatively. UK will win comfortably, but also force enough disruption to keep the Great Danes from barking. The Wildcats are also in the bottom 15 in the country in free throw rate. Teams that can’t score from the line spin the clock more too.

