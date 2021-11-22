The No. 2 UCLA Bruins have gotten off to a hot start and will look for their fifth consecutive win to start the season when they take on the Bellarmine Knights on Monday, November 22nd. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET in the Good Sam Empire Classic from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UCLA could be looking ahead to the next night’s game when they have a huge matchup with the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in what should be one of the best games of the season early on. The Bruins have four players averaging at least 13 points per game, and they scored 95 or more points in three of four games this year.

Bellarmine has yet to win a game this season through four tries as they were blown out by the Purdue Boilermakers, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Murray State and kept the margin within single digits against Saint Mary’s. In the losses to Purdue and Gonzaga, the Knights lost by a combined 71 points, so it’s tough to see a path where they keep this one close.

How to watch UCLA vs. Bellarmine

When: Monday, November 22nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -19

Total: 145

The Pick

UCLA -19

Bellarmine lost to Gonzaga by 42 in their last outing. With No. 2 UCLA playing No. 1 Gonzaga tomorrow night, they’ll consider that the target number. Bruins big, but not quite by 42.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.