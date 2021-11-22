The second Beach Division matchup of the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament on Monday will feature the California Golden Bears meeting the home state Florida Gators. The winner will face either Ohio State or Seton Hall in the Beach Division championship game on Wednesday and the losers will play in a third-place game beforehand.

Cal (2-2) picked up its second win of the season when downing Southern Utah 75-68 on Thursday. Andre Kelly exploded for 29 points and 15 rebounds in the Bears’ win.

Florida (3-0) remained unbeaten on Thursday when chomping Milwaukee for an 81-45 blowout victory. The Gators held the Panthers to 31% shooting and were led by Colin Castleton, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch California vs. Florida

When: Monday, November 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox.com/live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -12

Total: 129

The Pick

Florida -12

If you can beat Florida by 16 and Milwaukee by 36, you can beat Cal by 13 even if it’s on a neutral floor. Mike White appears to have put his best team together so far, and the Gators might be a quiet Final Four contender this season. Also Cal losing to UC San Diego and UNLV before needing double overtime to get past Southern Utah at home isn’t a good sign, and they might be overrated to this point.

