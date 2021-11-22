The Duke Blue Devils enter Thanksgiving week staring down a tussle with No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas this Friday. But before they can get to that colossal clash, they must first handle business against The Citadel on Monday.

Duke (5-0) continued plowing through its early-season home schedule on Friday by dominating Lafayette for an 88-55 victory. Wendell Moore led the way with a strong performance of 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Mark Williams pulled down a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Citadel (3-1) is actually gunning for its second victory over an ACC team this season after taking down Pittsburgh to open the year. The Bulldogs last carved up Carver College 102-49 on Thursday, a game where Hayden Brown put up 16 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch The Citadel vs. Duke

When: Monday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -26.5

Total: 152

The Pick

Over 152

The Bulldogs average over 72 possessions a game at a 1.00 adjusted PPP, which gives Duke at 1.11 adjusted PPP even more chances to score early and often. It’s a big total, but triple digits is not out of the realm for the Blue Devils here.

1-3 sentences about pick here

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.